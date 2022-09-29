Nigerian presidential hopefuls sign election peace accord

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Presidential candidates in Nigeria have signed an accord committing to a peaceful campaign for the 2023 election. Nearly all of the 18 candidates for president signed the pact at an event in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Thursday. Similar peace accords have been struck in every general election cycle since 2015. Some form of violence usually accompanies general elections in Nigeria. At least 58 people died in election-related incidents in 2019, according to a coalition of civil society groups. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is due to leave office in May after completing his second term and has promised peaceful voting to elect his successor.

