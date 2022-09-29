NOAA: Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet in storm reverse surge

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Weather officials say the waters of Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet (1.5 meters) in a phenomenon known as reverse storm surge as Hurricane Ian passed to the south. Then, it came back, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The exposed sandy bottom drew curious onlookers and selfie-takers Wednesday who walked out in an area normally under water. Officials warned of dangers but no one was injured when the water returned after Ian passed to the northeast. The water drained out by 12 a.m. Thursday and mostly returned about 12 hours later, NOAA said.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.