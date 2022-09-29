Royal silks return as King Charles III’s horse finishes 2nd

SALISBURY, England (AP) — The famous royal silks have returned to British horse racing with the first runner under the ownership of King Charles III finishing a distant second at Salisbury. Educator was the first horse to wear the purple, red and gold silks since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. Her oldest son and heir, Charles, has taken on the royal stable and Educator was sent off as the 11-10 favorite under jockey Tom Marquand for the Radcliffe & Co Handicap. Okeechobee won by 4 ¼ lengths in the four-horse race. The queen’s last runner was Improvise, who was beaten narrowly at Epsom on the day the monarch died.

