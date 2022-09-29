Virus kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods

NEW DELHI (AP) — A viral disease that is spread by insects like mosquitoes and ticks has killed at least 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened more than 2 million. Experts said that this is likely an undercount. The virus poses an economic threat for the world’s largest milk producer and is another blow to poor farmers who have faced losses from successive climate shocks in 2022. Many poor farmers use cattle to try and insulate themselves from extreme weather in India. The Indian government has started vaccinating cows, while developing a more effective vaccine.

