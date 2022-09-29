Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger’s mom

As Hurricane Ian swept across southwest Florida, Christine Bomlitz grew anxious. There was still no word from her 84-year-old mother, who had been mistakenly skipped by an evacuation vehicle. The storm drifted away overnight, but her mom had no cell phone or landline. From Las Vegas, Bomlitz posted frantic pleas for help on social media. By Thursday afternoon, a Good Samaritan stepped in. Twenty-six-year-old Cheynne Prevatt waded into the chest-high floodwaters to check. She found the mother safe, and was able to facilitate a phone call and send a picture. By Thursday evening, a paddleboard arrived to take the mom to dry ground.

