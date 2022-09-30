Huge Arizona school voucher plan in effect after foes fail
By BOB CHRISTIE
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — A huge expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system has taken effect and the parents of all 1.1 million school-age children can use state tax money to pay for private school tuition and other costs. The law went into effect Friday after the state’s top election official confirmed that public school advocates failed to turn in enough signatures to block the law until the 2024 election. The state now has the most far-reaching school voucher system in the nation. All parents can get about $7,000 a year in state money that would normally go to their local public school. Republicans who control the Legislature approved the plan championed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey