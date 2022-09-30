Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar. EU statistics agency Eurostat reported Friday that consumer prices in the 19-country eurozone hit a record 10% in September, up from 9.1% in August. Only a year ago inflation was as low as 3.4%. Price increases are at their highest level since record-keeping for the euro started in 1997. The rise in inflation signals a looming winter recession for one of the globe’s major economies as higher prices undermine consumers’ spending power.

