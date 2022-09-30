Met Gala to honor Lagerfeld; Loewe bowls over Paris fashion
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Loewe’s ever-creative director became the toast of Paris Fashion Week with his subtly provocative, concept-driven runway show. The display had critics and VIP guests, including Karlie Kloss and Alexa Chung, bowled over. Jonathan Anderson’s triumph was the highlight of the season so far A giant bright red tropical flower, identified as an anthurium, was the centerpiece of this minimalist runway. The Japanese techno-fabric-loving house of Issey Miyake marked the end of an era, presenting its first collection since the death of the house’s eponymous founder last month. Meanwhile, U.S. Vogue’s Anna Wintour announced on Friday that next year’s Met Gala in New York will be a homage to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.