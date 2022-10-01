Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating boost

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded Malaysia’s air safety rating, allowing the country’s carriers to expand flights to the United States after a three-year hiatus. Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong says the move will bolster tourism and economic growth in Malaysia, which opened up from pandemic shutdowns in April. The FAA lowered Malaysia’s rating in November 2019 due to non-compliance with safety standards, prompting Malaysia to restructure its Civil Aviation Authority and address issues. Now that they’re resolved, the FAA has restored Malaysia’s Category 1 rating, meaning it meets standards.

