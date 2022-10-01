Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Sumatra, kills 1

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow earthquake ha shaken Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing a resident, injuring 11 and damaging more than a a dozen houses and buildings. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 25 miles northeast of Sibolga, a coastal city in North Sumatra province, at a depth of 8 miles. The Saturday pre-dawn earthquake was followed by two 5.0 magnitude aftershocks. Police say a 62-year-old man died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Tarutung village, which is closest to the epicenter. Eleven people have been injured and at least 15 houses and buildings damaged in the village. Authorities ar still investigating the full extent of the damage.

