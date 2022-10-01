Security fears grow after latest Burkina Faso coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Concerns are mounting in Burkina Faso that the West African nation’s military latest coup will only further set back the fight against Islamic extremists. A group of military officers seized control of the state broadcaster late Friday to declare that there was a new leader in charge. The popularity of the man who overthrew the country’s president in January had sank over the past nine months as violence continued. Some observers say Friday’s developments will only further distract the military, allowing the jihadis to strengthen their grip on growing swaths of the once peaceful country. The extremist violence has displaced 2 million people in Burkina Faso.

By SAM MEDNICK and ARSENE KABORE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.