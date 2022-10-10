19 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Now a tropical depression, Julia is drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains after reemerging in the Pacific. Julia has directly or indirectly caused the deaths of 19 people. Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast as a hurricane on Sunday and survived the passage over Nicaragua’s mountainous terrain, though weakened to tropical storm force. Its winds had dipped to 35 mph by Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Five people died in Guatemala, four in Honduras, nine in El Salvador and one in Nicaragua.

