Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has put on hold a lower court’s ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The appeals court on Monday granted the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s request for a temporary stay while the court decided whether to hear the appeal on the practice known as ballot spoiling. The appeals court gave both sides until noon on Wednesday to submit arguments. The legal fight comes as Wisconsin voters are returning absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

