Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army plans to increase its investment in marketing and is expected to expand a new program for struggling recruits. But leaders are offering few new details on how they’ll fill the ranks after falling far short of recruiting goals this year. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth says a new recruiting task force is coming up with ideas. But any new plans would have to gel quickly in order to reverse the dramatically low enlistment numbers over the past year. Wormuth and Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, say a new program that helps low-performing recruits meet academic and fitness standards is showing promise.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

