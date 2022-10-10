Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — What was supposed to be a 5 1/2-hour rail trip from Detroit to Chicago turned into a 19-hour ordeal for passengers on an Amtrak train that lost power. Passengers had no light, heat or running toilets. Wolverine Train 351 left Pontiac about 6 a.m. EDT Friday. Some passengers were so frustrated that they got off the train well before it finally reached Chicago on Saturday, just after midnight CDT, MLive.com reported. The problems began west of Ann Arbor. The train stopped there due to the power problem, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said. Amtrak has apologized to passengers and offered transportation vouchers.

