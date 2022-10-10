Racist remarks spotlight rivalry between LA Latinos, Blacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided a look into City Hall’s racial rivalries. Former Democratic Council president Nury Martinez stepped down from the job and apologized Monday. Her remarks included mocking the Black son of a white councilman. But much of the recorded discussion was about protecting Latino political strength in new Council districts. The city population is about half Latino, and there has been friction with Blacks politicians over power. The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording “reveals an appalling effort to decentralize Black voices.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.