S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North’s missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has an ability to detect and intercept the variety of missiles that North Korea has launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals. North Korea said Monday its two weeks of firing drills involved nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, warplanes and other assets to practice possible attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets. South Korean’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its missile defense system is capable of detecting and intercepting the weapons systems that Pyongyang said it mobilized in its drills. Some observers have said a portion of the North’s newly developed weapons may overcome South Korean and U.S. missile defenses.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

