Shooting brings violent crime to Rep. Zeldin’s doorstep

By DAVID R. MARTIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A shooting outside New York U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s Long Island home is giving the Republican a fresh and personal perspective on a rash of violent crime that’s been a focus of his campaign for governor. Two 17-year-old boys were wounded by gunfire from a moving car Sunday afternoon while walking in front of Zeldin’s home, police said. Zeldin’s daughters, both 16, heard the gunshots, locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911. Zeldin and his wife were returning from a parade in the Bronx and weren’t home at the time of the shooting. Police said they had no reason to believe it had any connection to him.

