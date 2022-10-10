UN assembly to meet on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is due to start debate on whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. But Monday’s discussion is coming hours after Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly meeting was planned before Monday’s barrage. Rather, the session was intended to respond to Russia’s purported absorption last month of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The move followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as illegitimate. But countries may use Monday’s meeting to speak on Russia’s rush-hour attacks hours earlier.

