Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada’s defense minister has announced that her country will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in mining, de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday. Anand said that Canadian combat engineers would begin helping Polish forces to train Ukrainian sappers in the coming weeks. She said the training would complement training that Canada is already giving to Ukrainians in the U.K. She said Canada would announce further military aid to Ukraine soon and condemned the Russian missile barrage that has targeted cities across Ukraine in the last two days.

