Carbon monoxide leak at day care center sickens kids, staff

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A malfunctioning heater sent dangerously high level of carbon monoxide into a Pennsylvania day care center, sickening dozens of children and several adults. Emergency responders went to the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious child. Authorities say the building was evacuated after a firefighter’s carbon monoxide detector was triggered. More than 30 people were hospitalized. All were listed in stable condition. Investigators say the leak was caused by a malfunctioning heating unit and a blocked venting system.

