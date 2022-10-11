Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers. They say the program particularly targets Black passengers through racial profiling and coercive searches. Lawyers for the two men filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta alleging they were racially profiled and illegally stopped by Clayton County police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The men say officers singled them out during separate stops months apart because they are Black and grilled them about drugs as other passengers watched. Clayton County police say the stops are random and consensual.

