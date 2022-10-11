Ex-eBay employee gets 1 year in prison for harassment scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A former eBay Inc. employee has been sentenced to one year behind bars for her role in a harassment scheme targeting the creators of an online newsletter that included the delivery of live spiders, a funeral wreath, bloody pig mask and other disturbing items to their home. Stephanie Popp, who was senior manager of Global Intelligence, was sentenced to prison in Boston federal court after pleading guilty to cyberstalking conspiracy and witness tampering conspiracy charges. Stephanie Stockwell, former manager of eBay’s Global Intelligence Center, was also sentenced on Tuesday for her role in the scheme. She was ordered to serve two years of probation, with the first year in home confinement.

