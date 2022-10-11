Ex-NSA worker accused of selling secrets ordered detained

DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado accused of trying to sell classified information to Russia will remain behind bars while he is prosecuted. A magistrate judge said Tuesday that 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke is a possible flight risk, given the life sentence he could face and his alleged sympathies for Russia. He allegedly sold information to an undercover FBI agent whom prosecutors say he believed was a person working for the Russian Federation. He pleaded not guilty through his lawyer during the hearing in Denver federal court.

