Fishermen hire Bush-era official in challenge to whale laws

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine lobster fishermen have hired a former high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice official to represent them in their case against new laws intended to protect whales. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing its case against the new rules to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The group said Tuesday it has hired Paul Clement, who served as U.S. solicitor general from 2004 to 2008, to represent it in the case. Clement said Tuesday the new fishing restrictions have pushed the industry to the brink of collapse. He says the case could be ultimately headed for the Supreme Court.

