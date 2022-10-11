Hawaii won’t cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed an executive order that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands. It also aims to stop other states from sanctioning doctors and nurses who provide such care in Hawaii. The Democrat says Hawaii won’t cooperate with any other state that tries to prosecute women who receive abortions in Hawaii. He says it won’t cooperate with any other state that tries to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaii. Ige is the latest Democratic governor to take such a step in response to conservative states that have adopted bans and tight restrictions on abortion.

