HBCU president outraged by traffic stop, search of students
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The president of a historically Black university is accusing South Carolina law enforcement officers of racially profiling a busload of students from her school by stopping the vehicle for a minor traffic violation and using drug-sniffing dogs to search their luggage. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard said that the traffic stop was done by deputies and law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County last week as 18 students from her Raleigh, North Carolina, school were traveling to a conference in Atlanta. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Bobo says deputies need more information from the school to fully investigate the school’s complaint.