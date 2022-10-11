Potential jurors questioned in NYC bike path attack trial
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has begun questioning a few of the hundreds of prospective jurors summoned for the trial of a man charged with killing eight people on a New York City bike path in a terror attack five years ago. Sayfullo Saipov has pleaded not guilty to charges that are eligible for the death penalty. He was not in the courtroom Tuesday. The federal judge is telling potential jurors that if they are chosen, they won’t return for opening statements until late October or November. The judge is questioning about 15 possible jurors a day among over 700 who filled out questionnaires in August.