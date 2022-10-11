Star witness testifies at California sheriff’s civil trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business has testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and the company’s CEO agreed to provide political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits. The Mercury News reported that Martin Nielsen testified publicly for the first time Monday and detailed how he was tasked with finding a way to get their high-level security agents concealed-carry permits after a 2018 shooting at the YouTube campus. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has not been directly implicated in the two criminal indictments that ensnared her undersheriff and a captain. Her term ends in January. But if the jury finds just one count to be true, she would be removed from office early.

