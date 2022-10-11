Ukrainians in Prague rally against Russian missile strikes

PRAGUE (AP) — Ukrainians have rallied in Prague for the second straight evening to condemn this week’s barrage of Russian missile strikes against cities across Ukraine. They also demanded more weapons for their country’s protection. The protesters on Tuesday were holding blue-and-yellow crosses with the names of the cities hit by the Russian missiles. One woman from Ukraine told the crowd: “Ukraine needs air defenses to be able to prevent the massacres of the civilian population and destruction of our cities.” The protesters chanted “Russia’s terrorist!” and held banners reading “We will not forget, We will not forgive,” and “Stop bombing Ukraine.” Protesters also unveiled a giant Ukrainian flag.

