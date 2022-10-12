Will to live, life jackets: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam to search for help. Swimmer Phong Le tells ABC News he found a cellphone signal, and sent a map of his location just before his battery died. The three had been in the water since about 10 a.m. Saturday. Luan Nguyen tells the network that sharks showed up Sunday morning, and one bit the front of his life vest. He says he jabbed his thumbs into its eyes. A Coast Guard crewman tells The Associated Press that even as the two men were pulled from the water, sharks were circling and harassing them.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.