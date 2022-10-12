EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying

ATLANTA (AP) — Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed. Members of certification boards have raised unsubstantiated claims of fraud or other wrongdoing, focusing new attention on a process that could be manipulated if either side didn’t like an election outcome. Whether partisan actors might try to block or delay certification at the local or state level is a growing concern among election officials, both for the November midterm elections and for the 2024 presidential voting.

