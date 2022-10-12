Trump supporters get split verdict in weapons, election case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two supporters of President Donald Trump arrested after driving a vehicle with guns and ammunition to a Philadelphia election site in November 2020 were convicted of weapons charges Wednesday but acquitted of election interference. Prosecutors argued that Vets for Trump co-founder Joshua Macias and co-defendant Antonio LaMotta planned a mass shooting as vote counting continued. However, Common Pleas Court Judge Lucretia Clemons found the Virginia men guilty only of bringing weapons to the city without a permit on Nov. 5, 2020. LaMotta is separately charged with federal offenses over his alleged illegal entry of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

