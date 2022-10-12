Video shows teen driver punched by Detroit-area police

DETROIT (AP) — Video shows police officers in suburban Detroit pulling a Black teenager from a car during a traffic stop in June and repeatedly punching him in the head. The police body camera video was released Wednesday by attorneys for 17-year-old Tyler Wade in combination with a lawsuit alleging excessive force. Wade suffered a concussion, blurred vision and had braces knocked off his teeth by Warren police. Wade can be heard on the police video saying, “I’m not resisting!” as officers handcuff him. Warren police declined to comment on the lawsuit, but one officer was suspended last summer. Wade pleaded no contest to concealing a stolen vehicle.

