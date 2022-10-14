Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The president of ConocoPhillips Alaska released a statement Friday saying the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing” of Stevens. Ben Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation for the oil company. A company spokesperson says Stevens died Thursday evening. Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. A message seeking comment was sent Friday to the Ted Stevens Foundation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.