GOP lawmakers appeal Ohio map flap to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state lawmakers involved in Ohio’s political map-making process have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Ohio Supreme Court decision finding the state’s second set of congressional maps unconstitutional. The appeal by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp and two others was filed Friday. The group foreshadowed the strategy when they flouted an August deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court to draw new maps that weren’t gerrymandered to favor Republicans. The GOP lawmakers said that decision was “fundamentally flawed” and the state’s map dispute is now a matter of federal interest.

