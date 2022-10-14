Man gets 86 years in prison for murder of pastor’s wife

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man found guilty of murder, robbery and other charges in the 2015 killing of an Indianapolis pastor’s wife during a break-in was sentenced Friday to 86 years in prison. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. in September also was convicted after a four-day bench trial of burglary, theft, criminal confinement and carrying a handgun without a license in the slaying of Amanda Blackburn. Taylor was one of three men police say were involved in a string of November 2015 home invasions on Indianapolis’ north side that ended when Amanda Blackburn, 28, was fatally shot in her home while 12 weeks pregnant with her second child.

