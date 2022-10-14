Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots

The Connecticut medical examiner’s office says two Bristol police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died from multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos. The chief medical examiner’s office released the findings Friday, two days after Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were gunned down. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was also shot but survived. The suspected shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, was shot dead at the scene. Bruther’s brother also was wounded by gunfire, but his condition has not been released. Law enforcement officials released no new information on the shooting Friday. It remains unclear who shot the Brutcher brothers.

