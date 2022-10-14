Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified as crime victims 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts. In a statement, ACLU Massachusetts said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14 to apply for special U-visas. Such visas would allow the migrants to remain in the U.S. lawfully as Salazar’s department conducts a criminal investigation of the circumstances that took them to New England. In a separate statement, Salazar said the migrants may have been victims of misdemeanor unlawful restraint and that suspects have been identified. He has not released the suspects’ identities.

