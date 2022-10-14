New this week: Taylor Swift, ‘Descendant’ and ‘Ghostwriter’

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Babyface, Arctic Monkeys and a Taylor Swift original, a documentary about the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement and “Doc Martin” gets a proper farewell on Acorn TV. Young viewers are in luck this week when “Ghostwriter” returns on Apple TV+ with new stars Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod attempting to solve an ongoing ghostly mystery. And in Rodrigo Garcia’s “Raymond & Ray” also on Apple TV+, Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers reunited for their father’s funeral.

