Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early vote event on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of African American voters. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is taking on Johnson and would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin should he win. Gov. Tony Evers is challenged by Tim Michels. Marquette polls for months have shown that race to be about even.

