Passenger bus hits improvised bomb in central Mali; 10 dead

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Authorities in central Mali say at least 10 people are dead and dozens wounded after a passenger bus struck an improvised explosive device. The explosion took place Thursday afternoon in the village of Tile in Bandiagara region, the Malian military said in a statement. Among the victims was a 5-year-old girl. Some 38 other passengers were taken to regional hospitals for treatment. The attack has not been claimed but bears the hallmark of al-Qaida-linked extremist groups who are known for placing mines on roads to target Malian army vehicles and U.N. peacekeepers. In December 2021, an attack by gunmen identifying themselves as jihadists on a bus killed at least 30 people.

