Calls grow for Ethiopia peace effort as fighting intensifies

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Diplomats are calling on Ethiopia’s federal authorities and their rivals in the northern region of Tigray to agree to a cease-fire as heavy fighting raises growing humanitarian fears. African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “grave concern” over the fighting in a statement Sunday and called for an “immediate, unconditional cease-fire and the resumption of humanitarian services.” AU-led peace talks were due to take place in South Africa earlier this month but were postponed because of logistical and technical issues. The warring parties had said they were ready to participate in the process even though fighting persists in Tigray.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.