Malta marks 5 years since journalist killed, seeks justice

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta is marking the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of an investigative journalist. It comes just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on the first day of their trial. The archbishop of the small Mediterranean island nation celebrated a morning Mass in the small Bidnija church near where Caruana Galizia lived. Sunday’s daylong commemoration also includes a silent gathering at the site of the bombing, an evening demonstration organized by civil society organizations calling for justice and a vigil at a makeshift memorial to her in front of Valletta’s law courts. Caruana Galizia’s murder shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.