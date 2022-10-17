Up to 20 arrested after striking truckers block plant exits

PLYMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say as many as 20 people were arrested when striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor. Police said more than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Massachusetts, in the early morning Monday and stopped about 100 employees from leaving. Police say after two hours of negotiations, 16 to 20 people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and assault and battery. About 300 Sysco drivers represented by the Teamsters started their strike Oct. 1 for better pay and benefits. Messages seeking comment were left with union representatives.

