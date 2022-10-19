Militant Hamas group back in Damascus after years of tension
By ALBERT AJI
Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Two senior officials from the Palestinian militant Hamas group have visited the Syrian capital of Damascus for the first time since they were forced to leave the war-torn country a decade ago over backing armed opposition fighters. Wednesday’s visit appears to be a first step toward reconciliation between Hamas and the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad. It follows monthslong mediation by Iran and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, both of which are Assad’s backers. A top Hamas official visiting Damascus said they are turning “the old page” and looking for a better future.