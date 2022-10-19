Norway arrests man wanted by Rwanda for role in genocide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man in his 40s who is wanted by Rwanda for his role a genocide in the African country has been arrested in Oslo upon an extradition request. A spokeswoman for Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service said Wednesday that it had ” carried out several investigations related to the background of the extradition request in advance of the arrest, but it is still early in the investigations.” It was unclear when the suspect was arrested, and authorities did not give his name or what he is suspected of doing. In 1994, some 800,000 people, mostly ethnic Tutsis, were killed by Hutu extremists during the Rwandan genocide, according to the United Nations.

