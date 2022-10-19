Preliminary OK given to settlement over meat plant raid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement that would provide more than $1 million to workers at a meat processing plant in Tennessee that was the subject of an immigration raid in 2018. The Southern Poverty Law Center and National Immigration Law Center said at the time the raid was the largest workplace raid in nearly a decade. The plaintiffs, approximately 100 workers who were detained during the raid, alleged U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Internal Revenue Service officers illegally targeted them.

