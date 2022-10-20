Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered her with standing ovations, spontaneous songs and gifts, including a bolo tie worn by her Republican predecessor, the late Don Young. Young held the House seat for 49 years until his death in March. His daughter Joni Nelson presented the tie to Peltola, saying it was a passing of the mantle. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election. She’s competing for a full two-year term in November.

