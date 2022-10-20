Brother of suspect in slaying of family pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother. Forty-one-year-old Alberto Salgado was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact, and arson of property. His older brother, Jesus Salgado, pleaded not guilty last week to kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle in early October. Alberto Salgado was appointed a public defender by the court. A message was left seeking comment from the Merced County Public Defender’s Office. Authorities say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the slain family, and had a longstanding dispute.

